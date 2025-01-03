Trump could end war in months? Volker explains why it's realistic

Putin understands Russia's struggles and is only "trying to look tough," says diplomat

Donald Trump (Photo by Chris Kleponis/EPA)

It is entirely realistic for a new U.S. president, like Donald Trump, to help end the full-scale war within a few months, according to former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, who shared this perspective in an interview with LIGA.net.

General Keith Kellogg, nominated as the Ukraine envoy for President-elect Trump, recently suggested that the war could end quickly under the new administration.

"I think it's realistic. The main reason is that Putin knows his economy is in terrible shape," Volker said.

He noted that inflation in Russia exceeds 30%, interest rates are over 21%, and the country faces labor shortages and a budget deficit. Russia is also rapidly depleting its reserves.

If oil and gas prices drop, Russia will have even less money. Additionally, Moscow struggles to replenish its army via conscription as many Russians refuse to serve, while battlefield losses range from 1,000 to 1,500 soldiers daily, Volker said.

"They are burning through their resources very quickly. I believe Putin understands this—he's just trying to look tough now while preparing for a future settlement. But I also believe he genuinely needs to end the fighting now. So I am optimistic this could happen in 2025," Volker said.