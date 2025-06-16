Trump not against inviting China to G7

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump "would be happy" if the People's Republic of China was invited to the Group of Seven (G7), the politician said during a briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Trump was asked why he shouldn't invite China to the G7, given that it is the second largest economy in the world after the United States.

"Well, that's not a bad idea. I don't mind if someone wants to suggest that China join [the G7]. I think we could suggest that," the US president replied.