Trump on the ceasefire demand: It could be disadvantageous to one side

The US President explained why he no longer insists on an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The leader of the United States Donald Trump He stated that he would not insist on a ceasefire as a condition for a peace agreement, since "it could be disadvantageous to one of the parties." He made this statement during a joint briefing with the Ukrainian president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.

Trump acknowledged that he likes the concept of a ceasefire because the killings stop "immediately, not in two weeks, or one week, or whatever."

At the same time, he does not consider it necessary for achieving peace.

"If you look at the six deals I've made this year, they were all [parties] in a state of war. I haven't made any ceasefires," the American leader said.

Trump said the work on a peace agreement continues while the parties are at war.

"I would like them to stop, but strategically it may be disadvantageous for one side or the other," he added.

Previously, Trump had called a ceasefire a prerequisite for starting peace talks.