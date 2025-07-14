Trump: Putin will be the loser in the war, in any case

The US President stated that he had agreed with the Russian dictator on peace in Ukraine four times, but the latter violated the agreements

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

After the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia will be the losing side. This is the opinion of... expressed US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump stated that the goal of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin There was an attempt to seize all of Ukraine, but he will not be able to achieve this.

"He will be the losing side, in any case. Ukraine was his great desire, but it will not happen, he must understand this," said the American president.

He said that he had agreed with Putin four times to stop the war, but Putin violated the agreements.

"We made four agreements with him, and on the very same night, bombs were falling on Ukrainian cities," Trump said.

At the same time, the US president is confident that he will be able to reach a lasting peace agreement with the Russian dictator, including through threats to impose secondary tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil and other goods.

"The talk has to end at some point, and the action has to begin. I hope that will happen. He knows about the deal, he knows what a fair deal is," Trump said.

He added that Putin "lied to Bush, lied to Obama, but he won't lie to me."