Trump reminds Putin of nuclear submarine off Russian coast after Burevestnik test
Russia should end its war against Ukraine instead of testing long-range missiles. This is how U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the Kremlin's statement about the Burevestnik missile, which is allegedly capable of flying 14,000 kilometers.
He also reminded that an American nuclear submarine is based near Russia.
"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the best in the world, right off their coast. So, I mean, it doesn't have to travel 8,000 miles (about 13,000 km). They don't play games with us. We don't play games with them either," Trump told reporters on board the plane.
According to him, the United States is also constantly testing missiles, but it does not need to fire at such a distance because it has a "nuclear submarine." Trump also believes that it is inappropriate for Russia to brag about such things.
"I do not think it is appropriate that Putin makes such statements. He should have ended the war, which was supposed to last one week and is now approaching its fourth year. That's what he should be doing, not testing missiles," Trump emphasized .
- on October 22, Russia reported that conducted "nuclear exercises" during which it launched, among other things, a Yars missile at a test site on the border with the United States.
- On October 26, the Russian General Staff informed Putin that on October 21, Russia tested a Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant, which allegedly flew 14,000 km in 15 hours.
