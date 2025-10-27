Trump reminds Putin of nuclear submarine off Russian coast after Burevestnik test

The US President does not consider such actions appropriate and emphasized that it would be better for Russia to end the war against Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/SHAWN THEW)

Russia should end its war against Ukraine instead of testing long-range missiles. This is how U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the Kremlin's statement about the Burevestnik missile, which is allegedly capable of flying 14,000 kilometers.

He also reminded that an American nuclear submarine is based near Russia.

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the best in the world, right off their coast. So, I mean, it doesn't have to travel 8,000 miles (about 13,000 km). They don't play games with us. We don't play games with them either," Trump told reporters on board the plane.

According to him, the United States is also constantly testing missiles, but it does not need to fire at such a distance because it has a "nuclear submarine." Trump also believes that it is inappropriate for Russia to brag about such things.

"I do not think it is appropriate that Putin makes such statements. He should have ended the war, which was supposed to last one week and is now approaching its fourth year. That's what he should be doing, not testing missiles," Trump emphasized .