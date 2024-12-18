Trump supports decision not to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Scholz says

The German chancellor noted that he understood this from the American politician's recent statements

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that President-elect Donald Trump supported his decision not to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, Spiegel reports.

Scholz noted that it would be a "wrong decision" to supply weapons that could reach "deep into Russian territory."

"If I understand correctly, this will be assessed similarly, for example, in future transatlantic cooperation. At least, that's how I understood President Trump in his recent interviews," the German chancellor said.

Previously, Trump criticized the approval for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with American missiles, believing it leads to further escalation of the war.

On December 15, it was reported that the new program of Scholz's party aims to include a provision against providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

On December 16, Trump stated that there has been some progress in bringing the Russo-Ukrainian war to an end.