Trump team seeks most favorable end to Ukraine war, sidesteps Ukraine aid questions

A Trump nominee stated they would ensure the Pentagon plays a key role in addressing the Russia-Ukraine issue

Pete Hegseth (Photo: x.com/PeteHegseth)

The new administration aims to end the full-scale war in a most favorable way for Ukraine, Pete Hegseth, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, said during his Senate confirmation hearing, NBC News reported.

"That's a presidential-level policy decision. We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We'd like to see it as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible. But that war needs to come to an end," Hegseth said.

On January 14, the Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing to consider Hegseth's nomination. He faced numerous questions, including concerns raised by Maine Senator Angus King, who noted that Hegseth did not mention Ukraine or Russia during his opening remarks.

"Is this code for we're going to abandon Ukraine?" King asked.

In response, Hegseth said Trump has "made it very clear that he would like to see an end to that conflict."

In a political questionnaire submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth suggested the U.S. "should deter Russia from acting against U.S. interests," but did not address the importance of continuing military support for Ukraine.

"If confirmed, I will ensure that the Department of Defense plays a key role in the whole-of-government effort to support the President's Special Envoy for Ukraine-Russia," Hegseth wrote in the questionnaire.