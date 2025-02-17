Trump to allow European countries buy US-made weapons for Ukraine

According to Bloomberg, this allows Ukraine to receive American weapons, even if the US ceases support

Donald Trump (Photo by ERA/JIM LO SCALZO)

The United States will allow European countries to buy American weapons and equipment to transfer them to Ukraine, as was reported by Bloomberg, citing US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he is ready to give Europe permission to buy US-made weapons for transfer to Ukraine. According to the publication, this is a new step in the White House's efforts to reach an agreement on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

When asked about the prospect of arms trade for transferring weapons to the Ukrainian army, Trump said "yes." As Bloomberg notes, this allows Ukraine to receive American weapons, even if Trump cuts off US aid.

Whether the scenario will come to pass is unclear. After all, Trump insists on a swift and final cessation of hostilities, promoting a deal that will likely permanently secure Russia's territorial gains.

On February 16, 2025, Bloomberg wrote that the Trump administration aims to end the Russian-Ukrainian war by Easter – April 20.

On February 17, leaders of several EU countries will arrive in Paris to discuss Ukraine aid, European security, and cooperation with the US with French President Emmanuel Macron.