Trump to speak with Putin on March 18

US President says it "maybe we can, maybe we can't" end the war, but considers the chances "very good"

Trump and Putin (Photo: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA)

Donald Trump will hold a call with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to advance ceasefire talks after positive talks in Moscow between representatives of both countries last week, as reported by Reuters.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he added.

Asked about concessions, he pointed to "land and power plants," adding, "We have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We're already talking about that, dividing up certain assets."

The announcement follows U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, where Kyiv agreed to a 30-day truce, and comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on March 14, referenced Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in territorial-energy talks with the U.S.

White House adviser Mike Waltz said on March 16 that security guarantees for Ukraine, swapped for territorial concessions, are on the table.