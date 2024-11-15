Trump unlikely to suddenly cut Ukraine aid, Czech foreign minister says

The Czech diplomat remains optimistic about support for Ukraine even under conditions of uncertainty in the United States

Jan Lipavsky (Photo: EPA)

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky is confident that the United States will not abruptly end its support for Ukraine under the presidency of Donald Trump, according to the Czech outlet Novinky.

Lipavsky noted that while Trump may demand more active participation from Europe in ensuring its own security, he does not expect a sudden cut in aid to Ukraine.

"It won't be the case that Donald Trump can press a button and the next day Ukraine will have nothing," said the diplomat.

The minister added that he remains optimistic about continued support for Ukraine, even if Trump's and the Republicans' position appears uncertain.

"When I look at what Donald Trump says about China, about Iran, about security in the Middle East, how he talks about North Korea, it would be strange if Russia was not included in this puzzle," Lipavsky said.

The inauguration of the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, is scheduled for January 20. The Biden administration plans to provide all assistance to Ukraine until that date.

On November 10, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that Biden will urge Congress and the new administration to continue supporting Ukraine.

On November 13, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that the department has $7.1 billion remaining for Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and an additional $2.1-2.2 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

On November 14, Trump stated that his administration will focus on the Russo-Ukrainian war.