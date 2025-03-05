Trump wants ‘bigger, better’ Ukraine minerals deal – CBS News

Details of possible changes to the agreement are unknown

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Angela Weiss/EPA)

The minerals agreement between the United Sates and Ukraine may shift as President Donald Trump pushes for a "bigger, better deal", CBS News reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Details of potential changes were not disclosed. Several sources told reporters the deal is not finalized yet.

U.S. administration officials said there were no plans as of March 4 afternoon for Trump or his top aides to sign the agreement.

Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine hold a large share of the country’s mineral reserves, including rare earth metals used in defense, aerospace, technology, and energy sectors.

Ukraine accounts for about 5% of the world’s rare earth metal reserves.

On February 12, the United States sent Ukraine a draft minerals deal.

On February 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it wasn’t signed because it lacked security guarantees.

By Zelenskyy’s February 28 U.S. visit, the deal had been improved and agreed upon, but a public clash with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance scuttled the signing.

On March 4, Zelenskyy said he's ready to sign the minerals deal. Trump confirmed this during a speech to Congress.