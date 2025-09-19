Trump won't set conditions for Ukraine and Russia, wants to be a mediator, says ambassador to NATO
President of the United States Donald Trump will not set conditions for Ukraine and Russia to end the war. This was stated by US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel.
According to him, the US president will continue to look for leverage and conditions under which he can bring Ukraine and Russia together and mediate a war.
Read also
"Because, again, he is not going to set conditions [for Ukraine and Russia]. Both sides will have to agree to a peace deal. But let's keep working on it and keep hoping and praying that it gets resolved in the near future and that the deaths stop," Whittaker said.
- On September 18, the US president said that he was let down by the Russian dictator Putin regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- The next day, the head of the US had a phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping: Trump announced progress on "a lot of very important issues," including the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Comments (0)