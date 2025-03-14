Trump's envoy Kellogg reportedly sidelined at Kremlin’s behest for being pro-Ukrainian

The reason for the removal of the US President's special representative is probably his pro-Ukrainian position

Keith Kellogg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special representative for Ukraine and Russia, was absent from two recent summits in Saudi Arabia — one with Russian officials in Riyadh and another with Ukrainians in Jeddah — despite these falling under his purview, NBC News revealed on Thursday.

The outlet, citing anonymous U.S. and Russian officials, said Russia demanded his removal from negotiations aimed at ending the war, a demand linked to dictator Vladimir Putin’s perception of Kellogg as overly sympathetic to Ukraine.

"Kellogg is a former American general, too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person, not of the caliber we are looking for," a senior Russian official with direct insight into Kremlin thinking told NBC.

A Trump administration official, also speaking anonymously, confirmed Moscow’s reluctance to include Kellogg.

Neither source specified when or how Russia conveyed this stance to the U.S.

The envoy’s office did not respond to NBC’s request for comment.

Kellogg, who crafted a peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war in summer 2024, had said on March 7, 2025, that Washington’s talk of ending the conflict in 24 hours lacked a fixed timeline.

By March 12, reports emerged of his effective sidelining.

On March 11 in Jeddah, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire if Russia reciprocates.