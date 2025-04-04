Trump's inner circle opposes his talk with Putin before ceasefire commitment – NBC News

President Donald Trump’s inner circle is advising against a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin until the latter commits to a full ceasefire in the war against Ukraine, NBC News reported, citing unnamed administration officials.

Though officials caution that Trump might suddenly decide to make the call, they’ve argued it’s not the best move without a firm ceasefire pledge from Putin.

A conversation could happen if Putin agrees to a full ceasefire, the sentiment among Trump’s team suggests, according to the report.

Trump told NBC News on March 30 that he intended to speak with Putin this week, but as of April 4, two administration officials confirmed no call is scheduled.

Politico, citing European sources, reported that a Trump-Putin call is still anticipated, possibly occurring before or after the weekend, though no firm date is set.

On March 30, he gave Russia a one-month ultimatum for a ceasefire and hinted at a "psychological deadline" to push for peace.

On March 31, he expressed confidence Putin would agree to end the war, threatening secondary oil tariffs—though he added he’d prefer not to impose them.