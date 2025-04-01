Trump's spiritual advisor calls for giving Ukraine weapons regardless of attitude to Zelenskyy
Mark Burns, the personal spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, expressed strong support for Ukrainian military needs in a recent X post following his visit to Kyiv Oblast on Monday.
He urged for the provision of military equipment to Ukraine, stressing that the focus should be on supporting soldiers on the frontline rather than political opinions about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I care less about whether you like President Zelenskyy or don't want to give more money to Ukraine. These soldiers on the front lines are not asking for money. They are asking for 1,000 tanks, 300 F-35s, anti-air weapons to shoot down the drones that still fire at civilian buildings, and killing people," Burns wrote.
The pastor highlighted Trump's previous support for Ukraine, noting that he sent Javelin missiles instead of "pillows," positioning Trump as a staunch ally of Ukraine's civilian population.
"He will bring an end to this war. For him and me, it's not about politics it's about human lives," Burns added.
- On April 3, 2022, the Ministry of Defense reported the liberation of the entire Kyiv Oblast from Russian troops. Following the liberation, evidence of atrocities, including the bodies of civilians killed in Bucha, emerged.
- On March 31, 2025, representatives from 17 European countries and the European Parliament visited Kyiv, participating in the Bucha Summit to commemorate the victims of the Russian occupation and advocate for justice.