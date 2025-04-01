Trump's spiritual advisor calls for giving Ukraine weapons regardless of attitude to Zelenskyy

Mark Burns during a visit to the Kyiv military hospital (Photo: Chief Rabbi of Ukraine)

Mark Burns, the personal spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, expressed strong support for Ukrainian military needs in a recent X post following his visit to Kyiv Oblast on Monday.

He urged for the provision of military equipment to Ukraine, stressing that the focus should be on supporting soldiers on the frontline rather than political opinions about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I care less about whether you like President Zelenskyy or don't want to give more money to Ukraine. These soldiers on the front lines are not asking for money. They are asking for 1,000 tanks, 300 F-35s, anti-air weapons to shoot down the drones that still fire at civilian buildings, and killing people," Burns wrote.

The pastor highlighted Trump's previous support for Ukraine, noting that he sent Javelin missiles instead of "pillows," positioning Trump as a staunch ally of Ukraine's civilian population.

"He will bring an end to this war. For him and me, it's not about politics it's about human lives," Burns added.

Reference Mark Burns is an American preacher, televangelist, and public figure who gained fame as Donald Trump's personal spiritual mentor. He founded and heads the NOW Network, a Christian media platform specializing in broadcasting religious content. Burns actively supports conservative politics and advocates for Republican ideals, emphasizing the importance of religion in US government. During the 2016 election campaign, he became one of the first pastors to openly support Trump and joined the board of the Pastors for Trump movement. Mark Burns is an American preacher, televangelist, and public figure who gained fame as Donald Trump's personal spiritual mentor. He founded and heads the NOW Network, a Christian media platform specializing in broadcasting religious content. Burns actively supports conservative politics and advocates for Republican ideals, emphasizing the importance of religion in US government. During the 2016 election campaign, he became one of the first pastors to openly support Trump and joined the board of the Pastors for Trump movement.