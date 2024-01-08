Russia launches cruise missiles at Ukraine from Tu-95MS bombers, Kinzhal launches reported

Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area

Tu-95MS strategic bomber (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Early on Monday morning, Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched air-based cruise missiles over Ukraine, reported the command of the Air Force.

11 Tu-95MS planes took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia's Murmansk Oblast. They carry X-101/X-555 cruise missiles.

Also four Tu-22M3 long-range bombers that launch X-22/X-32 missiles were reported to have taken off.

Around 06:17 a.m. Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles over Ukraine.

06:30. The first missiles entered Ukraine's airspace, moving in a western direction. MiG-31K fighters carrying Kinzhal missiles took off from Savasleyka airfield.

06:36. The launch of Kinzhal was recorded. The threat of cruise missiles for Vinnytsia Oblast was declared.

06:42. Explosions were heard in Dnipro, reported LIGA.net's source in the city.

06:46. The Air Force asked residents of Dnipro to stay in shelters.

06:49. Groups of cruise missiles were moving towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Dnipro.

06:53. The third MIG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airfield. Repeated explosions were heard in Dnipro. The threat of repeated launches of Kinzhals was reported.

06:59. Tu-22M3 launched missiles, cruise missiles were flying west.

07:00. A ballistic missile was reported in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi.

07:02. Explosions in Zaporizhzhya were reported by public broadcaster Suspilne. Local media also reported explosion in Kryvyi Rih.

07:07. The Russians were attacking Kharkiv and the region, wrote the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synegubov.

07:08. A Kinzhal was launched. The fourth MIG-31K took off.

07:15. The enemy was hitting Kryvyi Rih with ballistics.

07:20. Another launch of a Kinzhal was reported toward Kyiv. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi.

07:23. New explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhya.

07:26. More launches of ballistics in Zaporizhzhya Oblast were reported.

07:28. Most of the cruise missiles were in the airspace of Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

07:35. A launch of the Kinzhal was reported toward Kryvyi Rih again. The threat of ballistics in Zaporizhzhya was declared.

08:07. MiG-31K fighters landed.

On December 29, 2023, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine – air defenses shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. In total, 30 people died and 29 were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack.

On the morning of January 2, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the attack, five people died and 127 people were injured.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian forces launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down all Kinzhals, 59 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibrs.