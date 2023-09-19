Turkiye buys stolen Ukrainian coal from Russia- Reuters

Russia has exported dozens of thousands of coal from occupied Ukrainian territory to NATO member Turkiye, Reuters reports.

According to Russian customs data, between February and July 2023, about 160,400 tonnes of coal from the annexed eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, worth at least USD 14.3 million, arrived in Turkiye.

Three producers listed in the Russian customs data confirmed to Reuters they had shipped coal from the two regions to Turkiye during that period.

Turkiye was the biggest export destination of coal from the Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine, the figures reviewed by Reuters showed, accounting for 95 percent of shipments during the period.

Unlike the United States and European Union, Turkiye has not restricted trade with Russia or the areas of Ukraine controlled by Moscow. Washington has cautioned companies not to help Russia wage war against Ukraine or circumvent sanctions.

At the same time, since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022, Turkiye—a member of NATO that supports Kyiv’s efforts to repel Russia—has said repeatedly that it recognises Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In particular, Ankara played a key role in mediating a now-lapsed deal between the warring countries that allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

The Turkish trade ministry and customs did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

