Ukraine must be armed swiftly as next six months may prove 'decisive' in war, Polish PM Tusk warns

The Prime Minister of Poland called on the allies to help Ukraine without interruption, especially with artillery shells

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA/Leszek Szymanski)

The next six months could be decisive on the battlefield in Ukraine, but for this the Western allies must provide Ukraine with military aid, in particular ammunition, without interruption, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, according to Ukrinform.

"The next six months will be absolutely decisive, so it is necessary to deliver as much ammunition to Ukraine as possible, and to establish their production inside the country," he said.

Tusk promised that Poland would be "very active" in this regard.

Poland and Germany are expected to launch an armor coalition for Ukraine on March 26.

"True solidarity with Ukraine? Fewer words, more ammunition," Tusk previously said.