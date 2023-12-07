Tusk ready to take over as Poland's PM. List of ministers revealed by TVN

Most likely, Tusk will become the new prime minister of Poland on December 14, he has already formed a list of ministers

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

The leader of the Polish coalition that won the parliamentary elections, Donald Tusk, is ready to form a new Polish government and take office on December 14. TVN 24 channel has published the list of ministers of the future Cabinet.

The new government will reportedly include 19 heads of ministries and at least four members of the Council of Ministers together with Tusk.

Hhe is ready to meet with all candidates for positions as early as Friday.

The full list of the future government of Poland according to TVN 24:

— Donald Tusk – Prime Minister;

— Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense;

— Krzysztof Gawkowski – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digitalization;

— Adam Bodnar – Minister of Justice;

— Radosław Sikorski – Minister of Foreign Affairs;

— Adam Szłapka – Minister of European Union Affairs;

— Marcin Kierwiński – Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration;

— Tomasz Siemoniak – special services coordinator;

— Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz – Minister of Culture and National Heritage;

— Andrzej Domański – Minister of Finance;

— Borys Budka – Minister of State Property;

— Sławomir Nitras – Minister of Sports and Tourism;

— Barbara Nowacka – Minister of Education;

— Izabela Leszczyna – Minister of Health;

— Dariusz Klimczak – Minister of Infrastructure;

— Krzysztof Hetman - Minister of Development and Technologies;

— Czesław Siekierski – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development;

— Paulina Hennig-Kloska – Minister of Climate and Environment;

— Michał Kobosko – Minister of Finance and Regional Policy;

— Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bąk – Minister of Family and Social Policy;

— Dariusz Wieczorek – Minister of Science and Higher Education;

— Marzena Okła-Drewnowicz, minister-member of the Council of Ministers, minister of higher politics;

— Katarzyna Kotula, minister-member of the Council of Ministers, minister for equality;

— Agnieszka Buczyńska, minister-member of the Council of Ministers, minister of civil society affairs;

— Jan Grabiec, minister and member of the Council of Ministers, head of the prime minister's office;

— Maciej Berek, Secretary of the Council of Ministers, President of the Government Legislative Center.

Already on December 14, Tusk should take the post of prime minister. He is to be nominated by a coalition of the Civic Platform, Third Way and The Left parties.

On October 15, 2023, regular elections were held in Poland to both chambers of the Parliament - the Sejm and the Senate.

On October 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced a "fantastic turnout" at the election and added that "there were people who waited for hours to vote."

Duda swore in a new government headed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. According to the majority of the MPs of the Sejm, it will work for no more than two weeks.