Tusk: Poland's independence is at risk if Europe does not resolve frozen assets issue

Polish Prime Minister is convinced that the best way to support Ukraine now is to use frozen Russian assets

Donald Tusk (Photo: ERA/NECATI SAVAS)

Poland's independence may be threatened if Ukraine is forced to capitulate in a full-scale war with Russia and the two countries do not agree to use frozen Russian assets. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to Brussels, transmits RMF24.

"Poland's independence will be threatened if it turns out that as a result of bad decisions or inaction, for example, on the part of Europe, Ukraine will be forced to capitulate," he said.

The Polish prime minister noted that supporting Ukraine now, and "de facto protecting it from surrender," is an attempt to prevent Russia from gaining a strategic advantage over Europe. And the best way to support Ukraine, he said, is to use frozen Russian assets.

Tusk emphasized that he would like Poland and Europe to finally realize that the need to support Ukraine with these Russian resources and preserve its independence eliminates the risk of aggression or war on Polish borders.

"And the collapse of Ukraine as a result of this war would pose a direct threat to Poland. Therefore, in a sense, we are looking at it selfishly," he said.

Tusk noted that most EU countries agree that the issue of using Russian funds for Ukraine should be resolved. Discussions are focused on the need to provide guarantees to countries such as Belgium.

The Polish Prime Minister said that Europe is now facing a difficult choice: "either money today or blood tomorrow."

"We have definitely reached a tipping point. This means that everyone agrees that we should try and that it would be fair, justified and good for Europe to use Russian funds for Ukraine. However, some countries will fight with all their might to maximize their guarantees," Tusk said.