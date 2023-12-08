Tusk vows 'immediate' settlement of Poland-Ukraine spat once he becomes PM

Tusk criticized Morawiecki's government and said that he would "immediately" tackle the problems of Poland and Ukraine

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

The leader of the Polish coalition that won the parliamentary elections, Donald Tusk, promised to solve the problems between Poland and Ukraine that arose on the border, he said in a conversation with journalists, the Voice of America reports.

The new Polish government will take measures to solve the problems that have arisen between Kyiv and Warsaw recently, he assured.

At the same time, Tusk emphasized that his priority will be internal Polish issues.

The official said that the conflict on the border between Poland and Ukraine is the result of "miscalculations" by the current government headed by Mateusz Morawiecki.

The politician emphasized that he would "immediately" tackle the problem of blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish truckers.

"I will act in favor of Polish carriers, but I will solve the issue in such a way that the border blockade is stopped," he concluded.

On October 15, 2023, general elections were held in Poland to both chambers of the Parliament – the Sejm and the Senate.

On October 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced a "fantastic turnout" at the election and added that "there were people who waited for hours to vote."

Duda swore in a new government headed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Most members of the Sejm believe it will work for two weeks at the most.