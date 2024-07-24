Two hits in Kharkiv's detached housing neighborhood, industrial zone: one dead

Kharkiv. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA/ ANDREY KRAVCHENKO)

On Wednesday, Russia targeted Kharkiv: as a result of the airstrikes, one person died and a fire broke out in one of the houses, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in an interview.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Terekhov, the second blow came in the area of the detached housing neighborhood, as a result of which a fire broke out in one of the buildings. Currently, there is information about one dead person.

The first blow came in the city on the industrial zone – information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

Earlier, Kharkiv was attacked with S-300 missiles, he noted.

According to regional governor Oleg Synegubov, at 5:15 a.m. Russia struck the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv – a non-residential building and at least five cars were damaged there.

At 5:25 a.m., the enemy hit a private residential building, Synegubov said. There was a fire there.

Also, around 5:00 a.m., Russia hit the Mala Danylivka territorial community with a Shahed drone. According to the governor, a fire broke out in the stables, two civilian men were injured. Doctors provided help on the spot.

Overnight on July 19, Russian troops attacked a railway in Kharkiv Oblast – four workers were injured, and train schedules were changed.

On July 23, Terekhov announced that by mid-fall of the current year, differentiated air raid alerts may be introduced in Kharkiv: separately for the city and the region.