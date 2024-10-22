Two North Korean brigades with 6,000 troops each may be preparing for war – Zelenskyy

"We expect a firm, concrete response from the world. Hopefully, not only in words," said the President on North Korea's involvement in the war

Kim Jong Un and North Korean soldiers (Photo by EPA)

Ukraine has intelligence indicating that two North Korean military units may be preparing for combat, potentially forming brigades with 6,000 troops each, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

The President shared updates from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline situation and upcoming developments.

"We have information that two units of military personnel from North Korea are being trained – potentially even two brigades of 6,000 people each," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to respond to this challenge, and it is crucial that all partner nations do not shy away from addressing it.

Zelenskyy noted that if North Korea can interfere in a war in Europe, it means the pressure on the North Korean regime is "definitely not strong enough."

"And if Russia is still able to expand and prolong this war, it means that everyone in the world who is still not helping to force Russia into peace is actually helping Putin to wage war. Aggressors must be stopped. We expect a firm, concrete response from the world. Hopefully, not only in words,” he added.