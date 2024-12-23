Two Ukrainian fighters of 28th Brigade take five Russian soldiers captive – video

The Russians tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, but the attempt was unsuccessful

Fighters of the 28th Brigade (Photo:facebook.com/28mechanizedbrigade)

Two soldiers from the 28th Knights of the Winter Campaign Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully repelled an enemy assault and captured five Russian soldiers, the unit's press service reports.

The incident occurred in the Toretsk sector, where the number of enemy attacks has been increasing.

The aggressor initially attacked with drones and smoke grenades to "drive out" the Ukrainian soldiers. Simultaneously, eight Russian soldiers launched a ground assault.

Pilots and infantrymen from the 5th Rifle Battalion of the 28th Brigade spotted the enemy and drove them into a bunker, beginning to "dismantle" them with strike drones. Meanwhile, two infantrymen decided to take the enemy soldiers captive.

Initially, the Ukrainian soldiers tried to persuade the Russians to surrender, but they refused. However, after a few well-aimed grenade throws, the enemy understood that surrender was their only chance to survive.

Five enemy soldiers surrendered, while subsequent groups were eliminated by Ukrainian fire.

The brigade noted that one of the soldiers who captured the Russians had been absent without leave (AWOL) for nearly a year. However, through the reintegration program, he was able to rejoin the ranks of the 28th Brigade.

On December 2, it was reported that Ukrainian paratroopers captured more than 10 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

On December 22, Special Operations Forces demonstrated their operations in Kursk Oblast, eliminating 77 North Korean soldiers over three days.