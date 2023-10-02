Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on ongoing US aid amid budget discussion in Washington

The bill on temporary financing of the American budget without the assistance to Ukraine "is not a tragedy", Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytskyi said on national telethon.

For those who follow US domestic politics, it is clear that every year in Washington there are heated discussions about the budget, he noted.

Tochytskyi stressed there is the political will of American President Joe Biden and representatives of both houses of Congress.

"The discussion in the US will continue, there is money for financing. We are working calmly, we do not consider this a tragedy. We take this fact into account, and use other tactics to extend the assistance," said Tochytskyi.

On September 30, 2023, both houses of the US Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – supported a budget resolution to fund federal spending for the next 45 days. The text of the resolution does not provide for new financing of Ukraine until November 17.

The White House had asked Congress to allocate $ 24 billion for Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Congress last approved $48 billion in aid to Ukraine in December 2022, before Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.