Pentagon waiting on Congress to unlock $4.2B more for Ukraine's defense against Russia war

All funds allocated for assistance to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority have already been expended, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said

Pat Ryder (Photo: ERA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

The US Defense Department formally has $4.2 billion that it can transfer to Ukraine, but without a decision from Congress, it will not be able to replenish these reserves, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing.

"We've got roughly $4.2 billion in restored PDA authority, but the replenishment funds are are expended," he said, adding that without the consent of US lawmakers, the Pentagon cannot transfer funds to a warring country.

Ryder also emphasized that all the funds allocated for assistance to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) have already been spent.

The Pentagon official said the Department of Defense is working with Congress on the issue and urges it not to delay resolving it.

The representative of the White House, John Kirby, also stated yesterday that the USA has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine.

On December 13, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from the United States, where he tried to persuade Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, without a positive result.

Congress went on winter break without approving additional aid to Ukraine.

Some American congressmen thought it was right to stay in Washington after December 14 and resolve the issue of additional funding and security of the US borders.