US intelligence has evidence Russia was responsible for Kakhovka dam attack – NBC

The White House has intelligence that confirms Russia's responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, reports NBC.

Citing information from two US officials and one Western representative, the agency claims that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to declassify part of the intelligence on the Kremlin's responsibility for demolishing the Kakhovka HPP in order to share it with allies.

As one of the sources reported, the reasons for the order to blow up the dam are still being investigated, however, most likely, they were trying to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to cross the Dnipro River, as well as intentionally create a major humanitarian crisis.

On October 20, 2022, in a speech before the European Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had information about the Russians' mining the dam and sluices at the Kakhovka HPP, and the occupiers had already "prepared everything" for this terrorist attack.

Also, the mining of the facility was reported to the Armed Forces, the National Security and Defense Council, and military intelligence.

On November 9, Zelenskyy warned the Russian authorities that if they try to blow up the Kakhovka HPP, it will mean that they will declare war on the whole world.

Early on Tuesday, the Russian Federation blew up the hydroelectric power plant in occupied Nova Kakhovka. Evacuation has been announced. Expectedly, Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the destruction of the dam.

