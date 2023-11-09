President Zelenskyy names four conditions for elections during war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined four conditions that must be met for elections to be held in Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia, his chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak said in a recent television interview with the 1+1 TV channel.

International recognition of the vote, participation by Ukrainian troops and refugees, and financing from non-Ukrainian sources are among the prerequisites, according to a press release obtained by LIGA.net.

"I did not hear any conversations that could even be perceived as incitement [to the elections]. The only answer is the answer of our president, who says that he does not hold on to power and is ready for elections at any time. But Volodymyr Zelenskyy has four points that are very important to him," Yermak said.

He listed the following prerequisites:

→ that these elections are recognized by the world as democratic;

→ that each of the Ukrainian defenders who are currently fighting should have the opportunity to vote;

→ so that every person who temporarily left could express his opinion.

"No one can say how to ensure this today," Yermak noted.

Separately, Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff singled out the fourth point, according to which the president "is not going to use our country's money for elections, which we do not have enough for weapons, to support the economy, pay pensions, for the social sphere."

"[Money] is needed to win. If our partners are ready to solve all these four issues, the government in the person of the president is ready to hold elections," he stressed.

The interview was recorded during the two-day summit in Malta (October 28-29), that is, before the president's statement that the elections are "untimely" now. However, this interview, where Yermak voices these four conditions regarding the elections, should be released tomorrow.

During his visit to Kyiv, American Senator Lindsey Graham said that elections in Ukraine should be held in 2024, even if the war continues. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov replied that it is up to Ukraine to decide when to hold them.

On September 10, Zelenskyy said that if elections are held during the war, Ukraine will have problems with the voting of military personnel, observers at the front, recognition of voting, and the will of citizens abroad and under occupation.

On October 4, Zelenskyy said that "the situation is difficult", but if the Verkhovna Rada makes the necessary changes to the legislation and the safety of the voters is ensured, then the elections will take place. Already on November 6, the president stated that, in his opinion, the elections are currently "untimely".

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.