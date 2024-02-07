Strike on Kharkiv. Russia attacked the city with two North Korean-made missiles – photos

The head of the investigative department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast stated that two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv were North Korean-made

Missile debris in Kharkiv (Photo: Facebook/Serhiy Bolvinov)

During a massive attack on the morning of February 7, the Russian army hit Kharkiv with missiles made in North Korea, and two such missiles were identified, as reported by Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Police in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Bolvinov stated that two of the five missiles launched at Kharkiv in the morning were of North Korean manufacture. He said that the bomb technicians collected metal fragments of the ballistic missiles in an industrial zone area.

"Preliminary conclusions by specialists are that these are North Korean HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles," Bolvinov said.

Missile debris in Kharkiv (Photo: Facebook/Serhii Bolvinov)

Missile debris in Kharkiv (Photo: Facebook/Serhii Bolvinov)

On February 7, Russian invaders launched missile strikes on Kharkiv, resulting in three people being injured and causing destruction.

Later, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that the Defense Forces managed to destroy 29 of the 44 missiles launched by the occupiers. Among the 15 missiles that could not be intercepted were five S-300s.

Consequences of the attack on Kharkiv (Photo: Facebook/ Serhii Bolvinov)

Read also: Russians darken part of Kyiv with missile strike, leaving residents without power, heating