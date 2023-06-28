supplemented

A Russian missile strike on Tuesday on downtown Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, has left at least eight people dead and another 60 wounded, emergency services said on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The missile attack targeted a catering facility, where many civilians, including foreigners, were at the time.

By Wednesday morning, emergency services had found the bodies of eight people under the rubble.

A child born last year was injured in the attack.

Speaking on national television, Ukrainian prosecutor general Andrii Kostin said the number of injured had increased to 60.

Among those dead are a 17-year-old girl and two sisters aged 14, he added.

Another three people have been rescued from under the debris, according to emergency services.

Rescuers are now dismantling the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are likely to be trapped under.

Russian propaganda, meanwhile, claims the civilian casualties in Kramators are ‘fake’, saying the restaurant was full of ‘military personnel’.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.