National security threat: Biden urged to declassify all information. CNN: It's due to Russia

House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner has stated a threat to national security and called on President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to it. Neither the congressman nor the White House have clarified the exact nature of the threat.

"Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat. I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Turner stated.

No additional information about the threat was published by the congressman. Reuters reported that Turner's office did not respond to a request for comment.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also declined to provide details about the situation in a media statement but mentioned he had organized a meeting with Congressional leaders on this matter before Turner made his statement.

"I'm not in a position to say anything further today. Like I said, I look forward to the discussion with (Turner) and obviously from there we will determine how to proceed, but standing here at the podium today I can't share anything further," Sullivan said.

UPDATE. CNN, citing two sources and an unnamed U.S. official, reports that this national security threat is related to Russia. Several sources familiar with the intelligence data described the information as "highly sensitive."

The publication says that one of the sources, who has seen the intelligence data, confirmed that it is indeed a "very concerning and destabilizing" Russian capability that the U.S. has only recently become aware of.

