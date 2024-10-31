UK, Germany to equip Ukraine's Sea King helicopters with advanced weapons

The number of helicopters to be modernized is not specified

Sea King helicopter (Photo via alamy.com)

Germany and the United Kingdom will equip Ukraine's Sea King helicopters with advanced missile systems, as announced on the UK government's website.

The statement noted that the two countries aim to provide Ukraine with new offensive capabilities in the short term. However, details on the number of helicopters and the specific systems were not disclosed.

Additionally, the UK plans to strengthen its support for the armored vehicle coalition led by Germany and Poland. Germany, in turn, intends to support the drone coalition led by Latvia and the UK.

The Sea King is a twin-engine deck helicopter designed for anti-submarine warfare. Since 1963, the UK has produced 41 of these helicopters in six different variants. Ukraine received its first Sea King from the UK in January 2023, and in January 2024, Germany announced it would deliver six more.