UK pledges $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine for air defense, local arms production

British aid will help strengthen sky protection in Ukraine

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in military assistance, including funding to localize arms production and bolster air defense systems, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced.

The Ukrainian Cabinet approved a draft law aligning the aid with a bilateral framework agreement between the two countries.

"The primary focus of this support is air defense. Additionally, we will organize the repair and production of modern weaponry and military equipment in Ukraine," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, emphasizing the aid’s role in short-term defense enhancements.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal added that the funds will procure air defense systems and missiles, critical for protecting Ukrainian skies amid ongoing Russian attacks.

The aid follows a landmark 100-year cooperation pact signed on January 16, solidifying long-term UK-Ukraine ties.

The UK also recently supplied Ukraine with 150 artillery units and a new mobile air defense system, alongside committing at least $3.6 billion annually in military assistance.