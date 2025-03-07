UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine – Guardian

London will not, however, share information it received from the US

London (Photo: depositphotos.com)

The United Kingdom plans to continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine following the U.S. decision to halt its data flow, The Guardian reported, citing unnamed sources.

However, the more limited capabilities offered by Britain and other European nations will struggle to fill the gap left by the United States, the article said.

London will analyze raw intelligence but won’t pass on data received from the United States under their long-standing sharing agreements.

"They are not as far reaching as US capabilities, not at the same scale and not able to take their place," a former British government official told the newspaper.

Britain’s intelligence will help Ukraine maintain some early warning of attacks and support deep strikes into Russia.

"Reconnaissance data collected from satellites, ground stations, surveillance aircraft such as Rivet Joint, and even covertly deployed ground forces is accumulated and shared with Ukraine in conjunction with open source material to enable damaging deep missile and drone strikes into Russia," The Guardian wrote.

On March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the U.S. paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Sky News reported that day that the halt covered all U.S. intelligence for Ukraine.

On March 6, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Paris is providing Ukraine with its own intelligence resources.

That same day, NBC News reported allies might scale back intelligence sharing with the U.S. over fears of leaks to Russia.