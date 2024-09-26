UK to send 16 AS90 howitzers to Ukraine; some already delivered

Artillery plays a crucial role in providing cover for Ukrainian forces and targeting key Russian positions, according to the UK Ministry of Defence

AS90 howitzer (Photo by British Government)

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with 16 AS90 self-propelled howitzers, with part of the delivery already completed, the UK Ministry of Defence announced.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to the ministry, 10 of the howitzers have already arrived in Ukraine, and six more will be sent in the coming weeks.

The British government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, had committed to delivering 12 AS90 howitzers within the first 100 days in office.

Artillery is essential for covering Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets, the UK Ministry of Defence emphasized.

The AS90 is a self-propelled artillery system developed and manufactured in the United Kingdom by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering (VSEL) in the 1980s and was introduced into the British Army in 1993.

The system weighs 45 tons and is armed with a 155mm gun. It has a firing range of up to 24.7 km with standard ammunition and up to 30 km with special shells.

Read also: The Times: US and UK may grant Ukraine unofficial approval for strikes on Russia