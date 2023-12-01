General Muzhenko outlines why fortified defenses, bold counterpunches are key to victory

Former Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should go on strategic defense

The Armed Forces of Ukraine should go on strategic defense, former Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine should move to strategically active defense, which will include counterattacks.

"And in case of success on certain axes, a counterattack at the level of the relevant units. We need to reformat the front. We need to create a powerful reserve, not only quantitative, but also qualitative. And a qualitative reserve is the presence of military organisms: brigade, corps, etc. Prepared, equipped, well-coordinated, with high morale and capable of solving issues," Muzhenko stated.

He noted that constructing a fortified, deeply layered defense, which will be equipped in a fortification plan. is urgently needed at the front.

"Corresponding lines, positions, etc. And for some reason we only just now started talking about it," the general said.

On November 24, it became known that problematic issues will be studied in Ukraine and the construction of fortifications on the front will be monitored.



