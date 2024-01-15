Kyiv seeks to draw China into mediation role, Beijing responds positively

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that they "maintain contact with the parties to the conflict and continue to look for ways to end it."

Mao Ning (Photo: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China)

Beijing will support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky's chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, voiced the idea of involving the People's Republic of China in peace negotiations.

At the same time, Yermak did not specify how China can contribute to diplomacy.

At the briefing, Mao was asked to comment on Ukraine's proposal.

"China maintains contact with the parties to the conflict and will continue to work with the international community, play a constructive role in finding ways to resolve the crisis politically," she replied.

According to her, China's position on the war in Ukraine is "consistent and clear from the very beginning", its essence is to find a solution through negotiations.

On January 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins a working visit to Switzerland.

During the visit, he will meet with the heads of both chambers of the Swiss parliament, party leaders, the Swiss president, participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

On October 17, 2023, Vladimir Putin visited China in his first trip outside the borders of the former USSR since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on March 17.

Ukraine's military intelligence believes that since Putin's visit to China "there was no furore", and the position of the People's Republic of China regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has not changed in any way.

According to the Pentagon, Russia massively purchases drones, small arms and dual-use goods from Chinese companies.