Ukraine and Belgium sign security agreement: almost 1 billion euros for Ukrainian army in 2024

The number of F-16s to be delivered by 2028 is also prescribed. The first aircraft should arrive in 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander de Croo (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / EPA)

Ukraine and Belgium concluded an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support, it was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. The news and the text of the agreement appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

Among other things, Belgium will allocate at least 977 million euros to Ukraine for military support in 2024. As of April 30, Brussels has already allocated 1.072 billion euros in aid to Kyiv.

According to the text, Belgium will continue to provide support to Ukraine during the term of the agreement – 10 years.

The estimated total number of F-16 deliveries is also determined: 30 aircraft should arrive by 2028. The first delivery of fighters from the country should take place in 2024. At least Belgium will "do everything possible" for this, the document says.

The agreement states that Belgium will provide Ukraine with timely security assistance, modern military equipment (and weapons) in all areas, taking into account the needs of Ukraine within the future Armed Forces (in particular, the format of the war), as well as comprehensive economic support.

Among other things, cooperation in the defense industry (in particular, joint projects between countries), support for the peace formula, support for sanctions against Russia, and work on holding the Russian Federation accountable and compensating for damages due to aggression are prescribed.

It is specifically stated that in the event of a future armed attack by Russia at the request of Ukraine or Belgium, the countries will hold consultations within 24 hours to determine the next steps to counter and deter aggression.

The document mentions providing "quick and sustainable assistance in the field of security and defense, defense industry, development of interagency military potential, humanitarian and economic assistance." Belgium will also "seek agreement" in the European Union regarding the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation and will consult on the needs of Ukraine during the exercise of the right to self-defense. These points can be supplemented by countries.

Belgium supports Ukrainian reforms for joining the European Union and NATO. Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU, the International Monetary Fund and the Alliance. In particular, governance reforms, transparency, the fight against corruption and democratic control over the Security and Defense Forces are outlined.

Provided that Ukraine continues to implement reforms, Belgium will support these efforts. Also, the country will continue to provide technical and financial resources to support Ukraine on the way to future membership in the EU and NATO, which is based on Kyiv's achievements.

Both countries will hold consultations on the implementation of this agreement and ensure a permanent strategic dialogue. Also, if necessary, the parties can develop and implement bilateral agreements necessary for cooperation.

A comprehensive review of the agreement is planned after three years — to update and make any changes if necessary. Also, if necessary, revisions are possible on an ongoing basis.

The validity of the document can be terminated by one of the parties — for this, the partner must be notified in writing. The Agreement will terminate six months after receipt of such notice. However, this should not affect the implementation of projects approved before the date of termination of the agreement, unless the countries decide otherwise.

Disagreements are planned to be resolved through negotiations or consultations between the parties.

Belgium is the 11th country with which Ukraine has concluded a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, and Spain. An agreement with the United States is being prepared. Overall, Ukraine hopes to sign security partnership agreements with more than 30 countries.

On May 27, Ukraine concluded a security agreement with Spain.