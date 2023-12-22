Kyiv and Warsaw announce action plan to end border blockade – Restoration Ministry

The parties reached an understanding regarding compromise solutions and their implementation

Photo: Ministry for Restoration

The Ukrainian Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development agreed with members of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure on an action plan for unblocking the border, reported the press service of the Ministry for Restoration.

From Ukraine, Deputy Ministers for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach and Yuriy Vaskov took part in the meeting, from Poland – the new Deputy Head of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, Paweł Gancarz.

"The key result of the meeting is the agreement of common positions for unblocking the border. The parties reached an understanding on compromise solutions and their implementation," the agency's press service writes.

This is a continuation of the negotiations between the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and the new Minister of Infrastructure of Poland, Dariusz Klimczak.

The officials stressed that changes to the current agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation, which are demanded by Polish carriers, are not being discussed.

"The next stage is negotiations at the level of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters," added the Ministry of Restoration, thanking Warsaw for its readiness for dialogue and work on resolving the blockade.

On December 20, 2023, the district court in Lublin allowed Polish carriers to resume the blockade of the largest checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, starting from December 18.

Poland unblocked the Yahodyn – Dorohusk checkpoint on December 11. Ukraine hoped that Hrebinne could be next.