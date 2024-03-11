Ukraine taps former Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko as new Toronto consul general

Diplomat Oleh Nikolenko promised to advance Ukrainian interests and bring victory in the war against Russia closer through his work in Canada

Oleg Nikolenko (Photo: MFA)

Former spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko became the new Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Canada, he reported on Facebook.

In this position he will promote the interests of Ukraine, as well as bring victory in the war against Russia closer.

The diplomat thanked Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their trust.

Earlier, Nikolenko announced that he was leaving the position of speaker of the department, where he had worked for three and a half years.

Recently, the Minister of Defense of Canada, Bill Blair, said that in the coming days, the country will make a decision on sending decommissioned CRV7 unguided 70 mm air-to-air rockets to Ukraine.

On February 3, it was reported that the leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, called on the government to hand over CRV7 missiles to Ukraine, which were meant to be disposed of.

On February 24, Ukraine and Canada signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.