Not a dollar for Ukraine until US resolves issue of borders, says Republican congressman

The United States "cannot continue to throw money into Ukraine while its own border is collapsing at the same time," Republican Chip Roy told Welt

Chip Roy (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

Ukraine "will not receive a single dollar" until the issue of border security with Mexico is resolved in Washington, a member of the US House of Representatives from the Republican Party, Chip Roy (Texas), said in an interview with Welt.

The United States "cannot continue throwing money into Ukraine while its own border is being destroyed at the same time."

"Many Americans are asking: do we now have to pay forever? What is the real goal? To restore the borders that existed before 2014, to return Crimea and Donbas? Or to repel Putin's attacks on Kyiv?" Roy said.

He noted that no one in the USA wants Vladimir Putin to attack Europe, but they want to support NATO countries.

"But the Europeans need to pay more, and not dictate to us how much money we should invest in Ukraine. If the Biden administration does not actually do something to stop the flow of refugees and protect the US border, there will not be a single dollar for Ukraine," the congressman said.

The lawmaker believes that this is the only way Republicans can "put pressure on the government".

"Too many dangers threaten our country. If the international community allocates more money, and Biden says that he must ensure the security of the border, then we can honestly discuss how we can help Ukraine," he concluded.

The Republicans for Ukraine initiative, which promotes support for Ukraine among GOP voters, gave Roy the lowest grade (F). He voted against additional appropriations for 2022 and against additional aid for 2023. The congressman also supported amendments banning any military aid to Ukraine and repealing the Lend-Lease law.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that the Senate will conclude an agreement on border security, which provides for further assistance to Ukraine.

On January 12, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States had stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

Biden said that the inaction of Congress endangers the security of the United States and NATO, and he also called for an urgent resolution of the border and the approval of aid to Ukraine.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that US lawmakers are opposing Vladimir Putin , but "the status quo [in Ukraine] cannot be maintained."