Ukraine receives another HIMARS, ammunition from US in new $100 million package

The US Department of Defense announced $100 million in additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's "critical security and defense needs": another M142 HIMARS launcher, artillery rounds, Stinger missiles, TOW, AT-4 and Javelin missiles, and 3 million rounds of ammunition, reads a message on the Pentagon's website.

The package includes additional air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other equipment to help Ukraine defend its sovereign territory and fight for its freedom from Russia's ongoing war of aggression, the US Department of Defense writes.

In total, the $100 million package included:

→ Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

→ one highly mobile artillery missile system (HIMARS) and additional ammunition;

→ 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery rounds;

→ Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

→ demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

→ cold weather gear;

→ spare parts, maintenance and other ancillary equipment.

"Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people in dozens of states across the country. It is critical that Congress take action to support Ukraine by passing the President's supplemental funding request," the Pentagon concluded.

Today, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, arrived in Kyiv.

This package uses the assistance that was authorized for Ukraine during previous fiscal years under the Presidential drawdown authority, which remained after the PDA revaluation process. Under this program, assistance is provided from the fund of the administration of the President of the United States and the available stocks of the Pentagon.

On October 20, 2023, US President Joe Biden urged Congress not to halt weapons deliveries to Ukraine. The White House submitted an urgent request to lawmakers asking them to appropriate $106 billion in emergency funding. If approved, the aid package would help supply Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression as well as bolstering Israel's security needs and strengthening security along America's borders.

It is expected that the package for Ukraine will be valued at $61.4 billion.

On November 15, the House of Representatives of the US Congress, at its regular meeting, approved the budget for financing the government for two months without the aid of Ukraine.

