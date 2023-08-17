New German military aid package to Ukraine includes air defence, radars

The German government on Thursday has disclosed a new military aid package for Ukraine, handed over during the past week, including two air defence system launchers, compact portable radars, and logistics equipment.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The new aid package includes:

Two IRIS-T SLS short-range surface-to-air missile system launchers

4,539 rounds 155mm smoke ammunition (before: 12,461)

10 ground surveillance radars GO12 for counter-battery warfare (before: 8)

Four truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and five semi-trailers (before: 38 and 33, respectively)

Eight load-handling trucks 15t (previously 26)

The Ground Observer 12 is designed by Thales as a lightweight, compact, long- and medium-range ground surveillance radar with a high scanning speed.

The Ku-band Ku-band pulse Doppler radar 12 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including battlefield, border, coastal and various target surveillance. It can be used to adjust fire from closed positions.

Earlier, it was reported that the German government is in talks with arms manufacturer MBDA about the delivery of modified Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move Kyiv asked for months ago.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.