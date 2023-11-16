Ukraine ramps up production of suicide UAVs to match deployment of Shaheds on battlefield

Ukraine has launched serial production of an "analogue" of the Shahed-136 kamikaze drone at a state-owned factory, announced the Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin at the meeting of the European Business Association, as quoted by Forbes Ukraine.

The defense industry today makes a "significant" contribution to the economy of Ukraine and should become the main sector in the future.

He noted that the Ukrainian "analogue of Shahed" has been put into serial production, and dozens of drones are produced every month.

"Now there are decent numbers. A multiple increase in production does not always satisfy the government. We are satisfied with a tenfold increase or more. We have such growth in many directions," Kamyshin said.

The minister said that the issue of business integration with defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom is not being discussed now, as state factories are working and investors are developing the private sector.

"Many drone companies saw an opportunity at one of the state-owned factories to find those resources that they cannot find on their own. For example, the service center at the state-owned factory helps small companies. This is an example of how the state helps with its resources. In this regard, the 'Ukrainian Shahed' appeared precisely at a state plant," Kamyshin concluded.

In September, tests of the Ukrainian-made Ironclad unmanned robot began on the front lines: it has a turret, a thermal imaging camera, an armored shell and can accelerate up to 20 km.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov promised more Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian vessels, as the production of drones in Ukraine increased more than 100 times in 2023 compared to 2022.

Ukraine is developing its analogue of the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone, which is called Perun. According to the digital transformation minister, there are manufacturers who have made such a product already.

