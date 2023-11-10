Ukraine working on meeting between Zelenskyy and Xi Jinping, despite difficult relations

Ukraine is working on organizing a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with TV presenter Natalia Moseychuk.

Ukraine and China have "difficult communication", but Zelenskyy and Xi had "two very good conversations", he said.

"We are working on these relations, they are very important. I think they will participate in the negotiations to implement the peace formula. Unfortunately, there have been events in the past that have led to this level of difficult relations. China is one of the big players today." Yermak stated.

He noted that "positive trends" will be visible in the near future, in particular after the meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco.

"I consider it important that Zelenskyy also meets with Xi, we are working on it. There is a task from the president for this, so that we do everything necessary," the official said.

REFERENCE. China declares its "neutral" position on Russia's war against Ukraine, which Beijing calls the "Ukrainian crisis". The PRC repeatedly parroted the cliché of Russian propaganda that Moscow was provoked into war by NATO and the USA, and also did not condemn the war that Moscow is waging to destroy the Ukrainian people. However, at the same time, Beijing declared its commitment to the principle of territorial integrity and the inviolability of established borders. Chinese officials regularly call for talks and say they are "for world peace".

A declassified US intelligence report says China is helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for war.

According to the FT, at the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, China showed a "constructive position" and Kyiv was satisfied.

Reports from the diplomatic services of Russia and China indicate that the positions of Beijing and Moscow on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine are increasingly diverging, the US-based Institute for the Study of War writes.

