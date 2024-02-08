Ukraine returns another 100 soldiers from Russian captivity. Most are defenders of Azovstal: photos

A new major exchange of prisoners of war took place

Photo: Telegram of Zelenskyy

Ukraine has brought home another 100 defenders from Russian captivity – marking the 51st exchange of prisoners of war. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Another 100 Ukrainians are home, in Ukraine. National Guard, border guards, Armed Forces. Most are defenders of Mariupol. All are ours, all are back on native soil. We work for everyone and will not stop until we bring everyone back," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Coordination Headquarters specified that this includes 49 National Guard warriors, 25 border guards, 26 Armed Forces servicemen, including 11 territorial defense fighters.

All the freed are of the rank and file and sergeant’s ranks. 84 rescued soldiers defended Mariupol, 82 of whom were defenders of Azovstal. The rest were performing combat missions on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that at least 28 of the freed had injuries or serious illnesses. The oldest is 62 years old, and the youngest is 20.

In total, since the full-scale invasion, 3,135 Ukrainian soldiers have been freed from Russian captivity.

