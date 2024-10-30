Ukraine and Russia in preliminary talks to halt energy infrastructure attacks – FT

Russia and Ukraine have already reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks as part of agreements, FT notes

Ukraine and Russia are engaged in preliminary talks to potentially halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, according to the Financial Times, citing informed sources.

Kyiv is attempting to restart the negotiation process with the mediation of Qatar, which came close to brokering an agreement in August but failed after Ukraine launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to sources, including high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

"There are very early talks about a potential restart of something. Currently, negotiations are focused on energy facilities," said one diplomat.

According to a Ukrainian official, both Russia and Ukraine have reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks as part of agreements reached by intelligence services.

However, a former high-ranking Kremlin official stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree to a deal until Russian forces push Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official noted that Ukraine plans to continue attacking various targets, including oil refineries, to pressure Russia into negotiations.

Without the ability to conduct further strikes that allow Ukraine to hit energy and military targets on Russian territory, "we don't have many levers left to force the Russians to negotiate," the source said.

In August 2024, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine is not capable of "knocking out" the Russian energy system, just as Russia cannot knock out the Ukrainian one, as they are both protected against such actions.