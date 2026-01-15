Ukraine assembles Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes
Ukraine convenes the Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes on the country's energy system, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
"On behalf of the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko "Together with the Ministry of Energy, we are convening an Energy Ramstein, where we expect to receive additional contributions and specific commitments from our allies," the official said.
He did not provide any other details about the meeting.
Sybiha also said that this week Ukraine received a large support package worth $200 million from Norway for the purchase of gas and equipment, and Italy has already begun delivering industrial high-capacity boilers (550 to 3000 kilowatts) worth 1.85 million euros, which "will help the most affected communities."
"We expect new bilateral energy support packages from other partners in the near future. Tomorrow [January 16] there will be news in this area," the FM said.
He also announced additional bilateral aid packages for Ukraine's air defense, and more announcements in this regard the next day.
Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"Today there was a Russian attack on a power facility in Kharkiv: hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity and heat. I informed Mark about these attacks and our needs to protect and strengthen the air defense. The PURL program helps us a lot in this, and we expect the amount of contributions to it to increase this month," the leader of Ukraine noted.
- "Ramstein" is the format in which the contact group on Ukraine's defense has been meeting since 2022. Its name comes from the fact that the first and some of the subsequent meetings took place at the US air base of the same name in Germany. The meetings are held at the level of the defense ministers of Ukraine and partner countries and focus on military assistance. The last such "Ramstein" was held in December, and as a result, the partners pledged to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of at least EUR 19.5 billion.
