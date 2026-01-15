Ukraine assembles Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes

Sybiha announced a new format for energy, where Kyiv expects to receive additional support from partners

The Independence Monument during the blackout in Kyiv (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Ukraine convenes the Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes on the country's energy system, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"On behalf of the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko "Together with the Ministry of Energy, we are convening an Energy Ramstein, where we expect to receive additional contributions and specific commitments from our allies," the official said.

He did not provide any other details about the meeting.

Sybiha also said that this week Ukraine received a large support package worth $200 million from Norway for the purchase of gas and equipment, and Italy has already begun delivering industrial high-capacity boilers (550 to 3000 kilowatts) worth 1.85 million euros, which "will help the most affected communities."

"We expect new bilateral energy support packages from other partners in the near future. Tomorrow [January 16] there will be news in this area," the FM said.

He also announced additional bilateral aid packages for Ukraine's air defense, and more announcements in this regard the next day.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Today there was a Russian attack on a power facility in Kharkiv: hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity and heat. I informed Mark about these attacks and our needs to protect and strengthen the air defense. The PURL program helps us a lot in this, and we expect the amount of contributions to it to increase this month," the leader of Ukraine noted.