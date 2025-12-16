Almost 20 billion euros. Ukraine summarizes the assistance of partners from the new Ramstein

Patriot of the German Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Following a new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, the partners pledged to provide Ukraine with at least €19.5 billion in support. This follows from the figures that publisjed defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

"In 2025, the partners committed to allocate almost $5 billion for Ukrainian defense production and about $5 billion more for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine (under the PURL program – Ed.). Both figures were record-breaking, and we aim to maintain this momentum in 2026," the official wrote.

Shmyhal noted that within the framework of the new Ramstein, Ukraine has received the following commitments from its partners regarding its long-term support:

→ Germany to provide €11.5 billion in 2026 to support Ukraine's defense: focus will be on air defense, drones and artillery shells; also, the country has already provided Ukraine with two more Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and another Iris-T system;

→ The UK will strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities by 600 million pounds (~674.5 million euros) at the expense of frozen assets of the Russian Federation, money from partners and its own budget in general in 2025;

→ Canada will provide an additional 30 million Canadian dollars (~17 million euros) for Ukrainian drones, as well as AIM-9 air defense missiles and electro-optical sensors and other military assistance;

→ The Netherlands will provide €700 million for drones, including €400 million for Ukrainian-made UAVs;

→ Montenegro is preparing a contribution to the PURL mechanism and the NSATU fund (NATO's mission to coordinate Western military assistance to Kyiv, which started working at the end of 2024 – Ed.) in support of Ukraine;

→ Denmark will contribute new funds to the PURL with a focus on Kyiv's aviation capabilities, and will provide its 29th support package worth EUR 250 million, which will include drones, air defense and support for Ukrainian aviation;

→ Estonia will continue to support Ukraine at the level of at least 0.25% of GDP (EUR 142 million) and will contribute EUR 9 million to the IT Coalition;

→ Latvia will continue to provide support worth at least 0.25% of GDP (EUR 110 million) – focus on UAVs, electronic warfare and the PURL program;

→ In 2026, Lithuania will spend more than €220 million on military support for Ukraine (at least 0.25% of GDP), including contributions to PURL, the Patriot program for Ukraine, the Czech initiative for the purchase of ammunition, and the demining coalition;

→ Luxembourg will provide EUR 100 million in 2026 to support Kyiv, and will make a second contribution of EUR 15 million to the PURL;

→ New Zealand will provide $15 million for PURL;

→ Norway – will provide about $7 billion in total military assistance in 2026, as well as contributions to support US air defense systems and the Czech Initiative;

→ Poland will supply 155-mm shells, and will also implement joint projects with Ukraine within the framework of SAFE program;

→ Portugal will contribute to the Czech initiative and provide €10 million for drones;

→ Czech Republic – as part of its ammunition supply initiative for 2026, the supply of 760,000 artillery shells has already been financed.