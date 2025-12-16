Germany gives Ukraine two Patriot systems and an Iris-T system. Missiles are promised in 2026

In 2026, Ukraine will receive AIM-9 Sidewinde5 missiles from Germany to strengthen its air defense

Patriot air defense system (Illustrative photo: EPA/Pawel Supernak)

Germany has handed over two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and another Iris-T system to Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Boris Pistorius at the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, transmits corriere della Sera newspaper.

This is the ninth Iris-T complex in a row.

"Since our last meeting, we have significantly strengthened Ukraine's air defense, including the delivery of the two Patriot systems promised in August, made possible by our Norwegian partners, as well as the delivery of the ninth Iris-T system," Pistorius said.

He said that in 2026, Germany would give Ukraine a "significant number" of AIM-9 Sidewinde5 missiles from its own stockpile to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The country has also allocated an additional $200 million for the purchase of critical weapons and ammunition from U.S. stockpiles through NATO's PURL mechanism.